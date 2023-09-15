Guyana Creating An Enabling Environment For Investors

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – The government remains committed to forging strategic partnerships to drive its economic development agenda, with a strong emphasis on fostering a conducive environment for potential investors.

This commitment is evident following the recent launch of ABuilding Solutions (ABS Guyana) at the Marriott Hotel, Kingston, Georgetown, on Tuesday evening.

Present at the opening ceremony, minister of public works, Bishop Juan Edghill stated that the government led by president Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, is creating a country where bountiful success is being reaped, and as such, he deems the country as a safe investment hub.

“We have to build partnerships; we have to encourage people to do more and we have to create the environment for more to be done. It is that policy that we are committed to creating,” the public works minister asserted.

While congratulating the company on its new venture, minister Edghill said the new business is a signal to notify the citizens of where Guyana is going and the opportunities available.

“Now that the country is going in a particular direction, AMcAL probably sat and thought about how they can make good use of the opportunities that exist, and based on where we are going, they bring toa new line, the ABS,” minister Edghill stated.

Meanwhile, chairman of the Private Sector Commission (PSC), Komal Singh said Guyana is growing at a rapid pace, while describing the nation as 'the most transformative economy in the world'. He underscored that the services that ABS plans to supply will contribute to Guyana maintaining its international reputation on the map.

“We are very proud to see AMcAL today launching yet another business, to continue to work...develop with Guyana and with Guyanese businesses. The intent of this company today has shown yet again AMcAL Group of Companies faith and trust in our economy and our country,” the PSC chairman explained.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AMcAL, Anthony N Sabga III said the products are supplying the Guyanese market at a crucial time.

“This is yet another marker of our hopes for this market and our intention of supporting the growing construction sector with the quality products for which we are known...these high-quality products are produced in accordance with international standards,” said the CEO.

The new service is aimed at bringing solutions and making it easier to choose from the shades of paint, clay, and concrete blocks.

According to the CEO, the company has invested over$12.5 million to get ABS Guyana to this point in the country.

Furthermore, the company revealed that it will be spending some$250,000 for 45 Guyanese to be sent to Trinidad for training. Additionally, another$12 million will be invested in the Guyanese market in the next two years.