St Lucians To Receive $1,500 Ec Per Household

St Lucians to receive a one-time payment of $1,500 per household

Income Support Programme 2023 began September 13, 2023

$1,500 EC limited-time offer will run for six weeks Deadline for submission of completed application forms, October 30, 2023

CASTRIES, St Lucia – Eligible applicants will receive a onetime payment of $1500 per household for the Income Support Programme 2023 which began September 13, 2023, and will run for six weeks , the ministry of equity, social justice and empowerment announced.

The rollout is accredited to the latest Income Support Programme (ISP) 2023, under the project titled“Safety Nets for Vulnerable Populations Affected by the Coronavirus”.

The project is financed by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and administered through the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).

According to the ministry of equity, in a press statement on Wednesday, September 13, 2023:

“The main aim of the Income Support Programme is to provide much-needed financial assistance to households/persons from the informal sector who not only continue to experience the lingering challenges of COVID-19, but also did not benefit from any cash transfer programs.”

Set criteria:

Non-NIC Contributors who, lost their source of income because of COVID-19, or became unemployed or momentarily received no salary because of prolonged illness due to COVID-19, and did not benefit from any previCOVID-19 support programs i.e., Economic Relief Programme (ERP) or Income Support Programme (ISP) in 2020.

Households applying on behalf of a child/ward aged 12 and under whose parent/guardian's demise was deemed a COVID-19 death or COVID-19-related death.

“The Income Support Programme 2023 underscores the government's commitment to ensuring that no one is left behind as we navigate the aftermath of the pandemic. This programme is a testament to the ministry's mandate of ensuring the overall welfare of our citizens,” noted Dr Charmaine Hippolyte-Emmanuel, permanent secretary attached to the ministry of equity, social justice and empowerment.

$1,500 EC limited-time offer

“The rollout for the Income Support Programme 2023 which began on September 13, 2023, will run for six weeks .” To apply visit . The deadline for submission of completed application forms is October 30, 2023.

Criterion A1: Applicants must upload a letter of redundancy or any other proof of income loss or redundancy due to COVID-19.

Criterion A2: Applicants must upload a medical certificate or a letter from a doctor stating illness due to COVID-19.

Criterion B: Applicants must upload the birth certificate of the child or children and the death certificate of the parent or guardian who died due to COVID-19 as well as means of verification of guardianship or parenthood.