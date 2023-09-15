Idb - Israel To Boost Innovation At Water, Sanitation And Energy Companies

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

WASHINGTON, – The Ideas into Action 2023 initiative is accepting applications until September 22 from companies that wish to improve their processes and pilot innovative solutions.

Social and economic development demand innovative solutions to ensure access to water, sanitation, and energy and improve quality of life in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Ideas in Action 2023 seeks to support public, private, or mixed water, sanitation or energy service providers – as well as energy ministries in Latin America and the Caribbean – that have management and process challenges, and connect them with innovative solutions.

The winners will receive support, personalized mentoring, access to technical assistance, feasibility studies, business plans, and training on implementing innovation pilot projects from the IDB and the government of Israel, which this year has strategic support from its ministry of energy and infrastructure and ministry of finance.

The call for projects runs until September 22, and companies can upload their challenges at ideasenaccion, which contains detailed information, requirements and an application form.

This initiative is part of source of innovation, an alliance between the IDB Group and external partners to promote innovative solutions that the water, sanitation, and solid waste sector can adopt to achieve smart, inclusive, and sustainable services, with a foon service providers in Latin America and the Caribbean.