Hess Announces Collector's Edition Ocean Explorer, Now On Sale

This highly limited edition is the third in the Collector's Series and salutes Hess' proud history -- from the company's founding in 1933 with the first Hess fuel oil delivery truck to its position today as a leading global independent energy company.



The special limited Collector's Edition Ocean Explorer toy is now on sale exclusively at HessToyTruck.com

Collector's Edition Ocean Explorer - Image 2

Collector's Edition Ocean Explorer - Image 1

Inspired by Hess offshore operations, the Collector's Edition Ocean Explorer is a ship and helicopter combination with rich LED lighting and an unprecedented five different sounds. The Explorer ship features nearly 60 lights, 5 realistic sounds, a sound-activated elevating helipad, rotating spotlights, a commemorative 2023 license plate and a digital Certificate of Authenticity. The turbo engine helicopter features lights, motorized top and rear rotors, and retractable landing gear designed to fit the ship's helipad. The Collector's Edition Ocean Explorer comes packaged in a showcase display box that pictures a Hess offshore production facility in the Gulf of Mexico.

Continuing the company's annual tradition, the 2023 holiday Hess Toy Truck will be announced and available for purchase starting October 16 at 8 am EDT exclusively at HessToyTruck. This year's holiday toy will retail for $42.99 with free standard shipping and Energizer® batteries included.

The Hess Toy Truck, among the bestselling toys annually, is a highly sought-after collectible toy and a treasured holiday tradition shared among families since 1964. Text "HESS" to 437788 to sign up for mobile alerts, and follow Hess Toy Truck on Facebook and Instagram .

For press materials, images or to schedule

interviews , contact:

Litzky Public Relations

| [email protected] | 908-967-3812

SOURCE HESS TOY TRUCK