Ys Biopharma Granted Patent In The U.S. For Immunotherapy Targeting Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Infection

According to the American Liver Foundation, it is estimated that between 850,000 and 2.2 million

people suffer from chronic HBV infection in the United States. Worldwide, nearly two billion people are hepatitis B carriers, and about 400 million suffer from chronic HBV infection according to the European Association for the Study of the Liver. Those infected are at higher risk for cirrhosis, liver failure, and liver cancer, with between 15%-40% of chronic HBV patients afflicted with one or more of these conditions. Chronic HBV infections occur in both developing and developed countries, constituting a significant unaddressed public health threat. At present, the efficacy of existing treatment paradigms is limited, and no cure for chronic HBV has yet been developed.

Unlike conventional prophylactic HBV vaccines that are administered to healthy individuals, PIKA YS-HBV-002 is targeted at patients who are already suffering from chronic HBV infection and seeking effective treatment against the disease. PIKA YS-HBV-002 was developed based on YS Biopharma's proprietary PIKA immunomodulating technology, coupled with multiple HBV antigens. PIKA YS-HBV-002 has the potential to activate and re-establish a desirable immune response in patients in order to eradicate HBV infection. In clinical settings, PIKA technology has demonstrated promising potential for activating both innate and adaptive immune responses in humans. In recent years, immune-based intervention has emerged as an important strategy in developing new therapeutics for chronic HBV treatment, coming along with a better understanding

of the underlying disease and the advancement of immunological technologies.

Mr. Yi Zhang, the Project Leader of the PIKA YS-HBV-002 program and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of YS Biopharma, commented, "We are pleased to build on our robust intellectual property franchise by adding another important patent to our portfolio. This latest patent underscores our dedication to innovation and our commitment to enhancing treatment options for patients around the world. Our PIKA YS-HBV-002 vaccine has the potential to advance the fight against chronic HBV infection, a hugely significant unaddressed medical need in the United States and across the globe. This clinical candidate is based on the advancement of multiple components from preclinical and clinical studies, and we are now focused on progressing it to clinical trials."

About YS Biopharma

YS

Biopharma

is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectidiseases and cancer. It has developed a proprietary PIKA®

immunomodulating technology platform and a new generation of preventive and therapeutic biologics targeting Rabies, Coronavirus, Hepatitis B, Influenza, Shingles, and other viinfections. YS

Biopharma

operates in

China,

the United States,

Singapore, and

the Philippines, and is led by a management team that combines rich local expertise and global experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. For more information, please visit

investor.ysbiopharm.

