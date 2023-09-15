Itel Named Star Performer And Top Aspirant In Everest's Peak Matrix ® 2023 Assessment

The Everest PEAK Matrix ® assessment is an unbiased comparative assessment of top global CXM service and technology providers. This year's analysis included a total of 54 CXM service providers worldwide, which were evaluated through 4 key assessments that measured market impact, as well as vision and capability, which assesses a company's ability to effectively deliver services.

Insights are then used by enterprises to make critical business decisions that allow them to better calibrate their offerings to the needs of the market.

Last year, itel was named for the first time in the Aspirant category, lauded for its impressive market growth and service delivery value. Now, the company's formidable growth trajectory and rapid advancement in key capabilities, such as revenue generation, and technology investments, have resulted in the company's designation as a Star Performer.

Star Performers are only awarded to organizations that have consistently placed in the top quartile within their category, showing year over year improvement across Everest's key evaluation metrics. itel was certainly the standout as the only CXM provider within the Aspirant category to obtain this prestigititle, surpassing six other Aspirant competitors. A major accomplishment, considering what Everest called an "outsourcing slowdown" in 2022, caused by micro-economic challenges and concerns over market downturns.

By leveraging itel's flexible, geo-diverse operational model and ensuring greater cost efficiency through automation, AI and the latest CX technologies, the company was able to navigate uncertain market conditions, while continuing to deliver exceptional value to clients even during a challenging time within the BPO industry.

itel continues to be on the forefront of CXM delivery, operating across 7 countries throughout the Caribbean, Latin America and the U.S. The organization has proven to be a major contender, rapidly ascending among the world's top global CX players. With a foon innovation, resilience, and flexibility, itel has proven itself adaptable to an ever-changing market and has shown itself to be an industry leader, as well as a company to watch.

