Heritage Capital Group Advises Exact, Inc. On Sale

Exact, Inc. has been acquired by Chancey Metals, a portfolio company of Indigo Capital South. Heritage Capital Group served as the exclusive financial advisor to the seller in the transaction.

was founded in 1964 in Jacksonville, Florida as a manufacturer of precision sheet metal and provides assembly for the electronic and communication industry. The Company offers computer numerical control (CNC) machining and punching, laser cutting, zinc plating, and mechanical assemblies.

is a Jacksonville-based fabricator and installer of metal stair and railing systems. The acquisition of Exact is its fifth acquisition over the past four years. Prior to its most recent acquisition, Chancey acquired fellow Jacksonville companies CF Machine & Tool, FabTech Supply, and SS Metals and Plastics. Chancey is a portfolio company of Indigo South Capital, a private family office located in Jacksonville, Florida that invests in public and private equities, venture capital opportunities, and real estate.

Heritage served as the exclusive financial advisor to Exact. The deal team included Patrick Emmet, Howard Serkin, and Robert Cilek. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"For over two decades, Heritage has provided our growing family business with guidance and support," commented Will Allen, president of Exact. "Their expertise was crucial in crafting an exit strategy that seamlessly transitioned family leadership while securing a great opportunity for our employees and remaining family members within a growing, local company. This sale provided the optimal outcome for our business, family, and employees. Heritage was key in finding the right partner to continue our 60 years of manufacturing experience into the future."

Heritage Capital Group

provides objective advice to private companies in the areas of mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, business valuations, debt and equity capital raises, corporate restructurings, and financial and strategic advisory services focused on enhancing the value of business enterprises. Heritage Capital Group is a FINRA registered broker-dealer, and a member of Oaklins, the world's most experienced mid-market M&A advisor, with 850 professionals globally and dedicated industry teams in 45 countries worldwide.

