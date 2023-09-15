Flash News: Okx Wallet Adds Support For The Apes Go Bananas Memecoin Project

OKX Wallet Integrates with the Apes Go Bananas Memecoin Project

The OKX Wallet now supports the Apes Go Bananas memecoin project. Initiated by the NFT holders of BAYC (Bored Ape Yacht Club) and HAPE, Apes Go Bananas (AGB) is a memecoin project that aims to enhance the liquidity of BAYC and HAPE and make it more cost-effective for people to acquire NFTs.

To access Apes Go Bananas with OKX, users simply need to:

1. Download the OKX Wallet web extension (available as a Chrome and Firefox browser add-on)

2. Create a new OKX Wallet or add an existing one

3. Connect their OKX Wallet to Apes Go Bananas via the web extension



OKX Wallet is a universal crypto wallet available on multiple platforms and interfaces, including app, web and web extension. It enables users access to 3,000+ cryptocurrencies, 60+ networks, thousands of DApps and a one-stop decentralized NFT Marketplace.



Find out more about OKX Wallet's integration with AGB here .



For more information, please visit the Support Center .