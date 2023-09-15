Flash News: Okx Wallet Adds Support For The Apes Go Bananas Memecoin Project

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for September 15, 2023.
OKX Wallet Integrates with the Apes Go Bananas Memecoin Project
The OKX Wallet now supports the Apes Go Bananas memecoin project. Initiated by the NFT holders of BAYC (Bored Ape Yacht Club) and HAPE, Apes Go Bananas (AGB) is a memecoin project that aims to enhance the liquidity of BAYC and HAPE and make it more cost-effective for people to acquire NFTs.
To access Apes Go Bananas with OKX, users simply need to:
1. Download the OKX Wallet web extension (available as a Chrome and Firefox browser add-on)
2. Create a new OKX Wallet or add an existing one
3. Connect their OKX Wallet to Apes Go Bananas via the web extension
OKX Wallet is a universal crypto wallet available on multiple platforms and interfaces, including app, web and web extension. It enables users access to 3,000+ cryptocurrencies, 60+ networks, thousands of DApps and a one-stop decentralized NFT Marketplace.
Find out more about OKX Wallet's integration with AGB here .
For more information, please visit the Support Center .
MENAFN15092023004107003653ID1107077009
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.