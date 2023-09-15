Extrusion Press Machine Market To Reach Usd 14.2 Billion By 2032 | Cagr: 4.6% | Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Extrusion Press Machine Market Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Statistics Analysis Report, By Material (Plastic And Metal), By Machinery (Single Screw And Twin screw), By Operating System (Hydraulic, Mechanical And Electrical), By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032.” According to DataHorizzon Research , The extrusion press machine market size was valued at USD 9.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to have USD 14.2 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 4.6%. The surge in demand for plastic extruded parts across variverticals such as packaging, consumer goods, automotive, and construction is majorly promoting market growth. In the packaging industry, plastic such as Polyethylene terephthalate (PET), Polypropylene (PP), and Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) are used due to their benefits, such as design flexibility, and lower production costs. The increasing foon improving process efficiency in the extrusion and the growing trend of sustainability and circular economy are leading to varitechnological advancements in the extrusion process and opening varigrowth avenues for the major market players. Varinovel technologies such as hot melt extrusion, supercritical fluid assisted extrusion, and 3D printing extrusion are being developed, which have applications across different verticals such as pharmaceutical, and food industries, leading to demand for these specialized extrusion machines. Supercritical fluid-assisted extrusion (SCFX) finds application in the production of different types of food products such as ready-to-eat cereals, pasta, and confectionery. This process has an advantage over the conventional extrusion process as it overcomes certain limitations and complexities involved in the traditional process. The hot melt extrusion process is being used in the pharmaceutical industry to mix drug molecules with bioactive polymers. This process is majorly utilized in situations where drug ingredients are not properly soluble or unstable during the processing. Request Sample Report: Report Snapshot:

Segmentation Overview

The extrusion press machine market has been segmented into material, machinery, operating system, application, and region. Based on the material, the plastic segment represented a large market share due to the growing demand for plastic extruded parts in the automotive sector in EVs, electronics, and other verticals.

Based on machinery, the twin screw segment is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period. Based on end-use, the construction segment accounted for a major share in the extrusion press machine market owing to the increased demand for extruded aluminum as well as plastic parts for windows, pipes, and other applications with rising construction activities.

Geographically, Asia Pacific held a significant share of the extrusion press machine market. China is the major market in this region owing to several factors, such as the rising number of construction activities, the high adoption of electric vehicles, and the growing demand for consumer goods. Europe is expected to register significant growth owing to the presence of prominent players in the automotive sector in this region.

Key Developments in the Industry:

In September 2022, the SMS Group received an order from ASAŞ Alüminyum for two new aluminum extrusion lines, which include a 150MN extrusion & tube line and a 45MN HybrEx line. The 150 MN extrusion line will be used for extra-large extrusion profiles such as in railways and is a one-of-a-kind extrusion line in Europe. The 45 MN HybrEx extrusion line will be useful to increase production in lieu of the growing automotive industry.

In June 2022, BC Extrusion Holdings GmbH introduced a 45 mm extruder in its solEX NG series. This smallest extruder type in the series has an internally grooved barrel and matching screw geometry. For High-Density Polyethylene processing, these extruders generally have 25% higher output and 15% lower energy consumption.

Extrusion Press Machine Market Report Highlights:

The extrusion press machine market is projected to attain a CAGR of 4.6% by 2032.

Plastic extrusion held a significant market share and is predicted to remain dominant during the forecast years owing to their increased demand in the automotive and construction sector.

The construction segment is expected to account for a significant share of the extrusion press machine market during the forecast period. Aluminum has high structural integrity and is economical, which adds to segment growth.

The automotive segment is expected to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period owing to growing demand for EVs.

Asia Pacific is a major market for extrusion press machines due to the increasing demand for EVs in this region.

The prominent players in the extrusion press machine market are KraussMaffei, Hillenbrand, The Japan Steel Works, LTD., NFM Welding Engineers, Inc., Presezzi Extrusion, Xinxinke Extrusion, Wuxi Weite Machinery, Cheng Hua Machinery, BC Extrusion Holding GmbH, WENGER MANUFACTURING, SMS Group, Davis Standard, Extrusion Technik USA, Inc., Graham Engineering, and AMUT S.P.A.

Extrusion Press Machine Market Report Segmentation:

Extrusion Press Machine Market, By Material (2023-2032)



Plastic Metal

Extrusion Press Machine Market, By Machinery (2023-2032)



Single Screw Twin screw

Extrusion Press Machine Market, By Operating System (2023-2032)



Hydraulic

Mechanical Electrical

Extrusion Press Machine Market, By Application (2023-2032)



Construction

Consumer Goods

Automotive

Packaging Others

Extrusion Press Machine Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America







U.S. Canada

Europe







U.K.



Germany



France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific







China



Japan



India



South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America







Brazil



Mex Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa











Saudi Arabia



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

