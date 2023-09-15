Furnaces & Boilers Segment Leads Growth In The Magnesium Oxide Nanopowder Market

The global Magnesium Oxide Nanopowder market, valued at $3 billion in 2022, is poised to grow to $4.9 billion by 2030, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Among the segments analyzed, Furnaces & Boilers is expected to lead the way with a 6.9% CAGR, reaching $2.4 billion by the end of the forecast period. In light of the ongoing post-pandemic recovery, the Construction segment's growth has been adjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR over the next eight years.

U.S. Market Estimated at $812 Million, While China's Growth Surges at 10.6% CAGR

In 2022, the Magnesium Oxide Nanopowder market in the United States is estimated at $812 million. China, as the world's second-largest economy, is anticipated to reach a market size of $1.2 billion by 2030, exhibiting a notable CAGR of 10.6% from 2022 to 2030. Other noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada, with growth rates of approximately 2.5% and 6.2%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Germany is expected to grow at around 3.1% CAGR within Europe.

Market Analysis : This report provides comprehensive insights into the Magnesium Oxide Nanopowder market across variregions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. It covers annual sales forecasts from 2022 to 2030, historical sales data from 2014 to 2021, and offers a 16-year perspective, including the years 2014, 2023, and 2030.

Segment Analysis : The report explores variend-use sectors, such as Furnaces & Boilers, Construction, Electronics, Electrical, Paints & Coatings, and Other End-Uses, providing valuable insights into their growth prospects. Competitor Insights : The analysis highlights key competitors in each region and assesses their market presence, offering a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape.

In addition to the market analysis, this report provides coverage of significant global events, including the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, changes in China's zero-Covid policy, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and the risk of recession. It also offers information on global competitiveness and competitor market shares, as well as market presence across different geographies, ranging from strong and active to niche and trivial markets. Furthermore, the report includes access to digital archives and the publisher's Research Platform, along with complimentary updates for one year.

Key Report Attributes:



Number of Pages: 196

Forecast Period: 2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022: $3 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030: $4.9 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate: 6.3% Regions Covered: Global

This analysis provides a comprehensive overview of the Magnesium Oxide Nanopowder market, offering valuable insights into its growth trajectory across different regions, end-use sectors, and key competitors. It also keeps readers informed about recent global developments and market dynamics, making it a valuable resource for industry stakeholders and decision-makers.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



American Elements

Inframat Corporation

SkySpring Nanomaterials, Inc.

Strem Chemicals, Inc. Research Nanomaterials, Inc.

