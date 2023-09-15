Global Textile Coating Market Grows To $4.5 Billion In 2028, Driven By Rising Demand Across Industries

The global textile coating market reached a size of $3.7 billion in 2022. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $4.5 billion by 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.32% during the period from 2022 to 2028.

Textile coating involves the deposition of varichemicals and resins onto one or both sides of a textile substrate to enhance its physical properties. These enhancements can include resistance to fire, water, abrasion, soil, and stains, as well as improved heat stability and breathability.

Common types of textile coatings include thermoplastics like polyvinyl chloride, polyurethane, and acrylics, as well as thermosets such as styrene-butadiene, natural rubber, nitrite, and butyl rubber. These coatings find applications in manufacturing airbags, conveyor belts, barrier materials, hospital equipment, and protective clothing, and are used across industries including aerospace, transportation, construction, and medical.

Market Dynamics

Several factors are driving the growth of the global textile coating market:



Rapid industrialization and increased demand for geotextiles globally.

Growing adoption of waterproof, premium quality, and heat-resistant fabrics in faux leather, packaging, and sports clothing products.

Increasing industrial quality standards and requirements.

Technological innovations, including advanced coating technologies like spray coating, nanoscale, and plasma technologies.

Extensive application in home furnishings, medical equipment, and agricultural products. Significant growth in the textile industry.

Key Market Segmentation

The report segments the global textile coating market based on varifactors, including:



Type: Thermoplastics (polyvinyl chloride, polyurethane, acrylics, others) and Thermosets (natural rubber, styrene butadiene rubber, others).

Application: Clothing, Transportation, Medical, Construction, and Others.

Technology: Dot Coating Technology and Full Surface Coating Technology.

Coating Method: Traditional, Evaporation, Sputtering, Plasma Spray, and Others. Region: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global textile coating market include BASF SE, Covestro AG, Clariant International Ltd, Tanatex Chemicals B.V., the Lubrizol Corporation, Solvay, and Huntsman International LLC, among others.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

The report provides answers to important questions related to the global textile coating market, including:



How has the market performed historically and what are the growth prospects?

What are the key regional markets for textile coating?

What impact has COVID-19 had on the market?

What are the different types of textile coatings and their applications?

What technologies and coating methods are used in textile coating? Who are the major players in the industry, and what is the competitive landscape?

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarketsis the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.