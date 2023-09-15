Global Nerve Repair And Regeneration Market Is Anticipated To Reach Us$ 12 Billion By 2026

Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market to rise at a CAGR of 11% to reach US$ 12 Billion by 2026. Neurostimulation & neuromodulation devices to see 9.5% CAGR

