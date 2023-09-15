Huhtamäki Oyj - Managers' Transactions (Héaulmé)

Friday, 15 September 2023 04:57 GMT

Huhtamäki Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Charles Héaulmé

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Huhtamäki Oyj

LEI: 5493007050SJVMXN6L29

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 37876/10/10

Transaction date: 2023-09-15

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000459

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2575 Unit price: 31 EUR

(2): Volume: 273 Unit price: 31 EUR

(3): Volume: 2152 Unit price: 31 EUR

Aggregated transactions (3):

Volume: 5000 Volume weighted average price: 31 EUR


