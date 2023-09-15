Huhtamäki Oyj - Managers' Transactions (Héaulmé)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HUHTAMÄKI OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 15.9.2023 AT 15:30 EEST
Huhtamäki Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Charles Héaulmé
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Huhtamäki Oyj
LEI: 5493007050SJVMXN6L29
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 37876/10/10
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-09-15
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000459
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2575 Unit price: 31 EUR
(2): Volume: 273 Unit price: 31 EUR
(3): Volume: 2152 Unit price: 31 EUR
Aggregated transactions (3):
Volume: 5000 Volume weighted average price: 31 EUR
