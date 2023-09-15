Sienna Announces September Dividend

The dividend will be payable on October 13, 2023 to shareholders of record as at September 29, 2023.

The Company's dividends are designated as eligible dividends for Canadian tax purposes in accordance with subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), and any applicable corresponding provincial and territorial legislation.

