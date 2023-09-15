According to DataHorizzon Research , The vehicle electrification market size was valued at USD 85.1 Billion in 2022 and is expected to have USD 215.1 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 9.8%. The growing demand for alternative fuels for transportation and increasing carbon emission issues are major factors driving the market growth. Global emissions are already high and are a major concern for most governments.

The Paris Agreement also mandates the varicountries to curb the global temperature rise to below 2°C. Thus, varigovernment initiatives such as regulations and subsidies are being introduced, contributing to the market growth.

The electrification of commercial vehicles presents myriad opportunities to the prominent players systems in the market. Commercial electric vehicles operate without the usage of fossil fuels. Additionally, they have fewer moving parts, they require less maintenance and breakdowns. Varisystems, such as regenerative braking and engine shutdown systems, also improve fuel efficiency in commercial vehicles.

Varicommercial vehicles, such as electric buses, are already being electrified due to the associated benefits, such as the use of clean electricity, reduced dependence on fossil fuels, and more. Furthermore, varifactors, such as rising fuel prices and more stringent emission standards, will spur corporations to convert to electric vehicles for freight, such as trucks, accelerating the adoption of electric commercial vehicles.

Report Snapshot: