Wood County Recognized With Award As“Best Weekend Road Trip” In Texas

Christine Thomas
WCEDC
The Wood County Economic Development Commission (WCEDC) announced today that Wood County has been recognized with a prestigiaward as a premier tourist destination for other Texans.
Official Best of America recognized Wood County as the“Best Weekend Road Trip” for other Texans, and memorialized the honor with a video:
“We are ecstatic to receive this award, which is a reflection of all the hard work put forth by the people who live in Wood County,” said Christine Thomas, Executive Director of the WCEDC.“Everyone, residents and businesses alike, has played a role, whether through their tax dollars or volunteerism at the many exciting events that we host throughout the year.
“It's also important to recognize the businesses in Wood Country which have done a great job of welcoming visitors, in turn making Wood County a regular destination for people from Dallas and Houston and all points in between,” she added.
“These are exciting times. We look forward to building upon the recognition, doing everything we can to maintain our attraction to the tourist community.”
This is not the first time the county has been recognized. Last year, it was highlighted by CultureMap:
About Wood County
Nestled in the Piney Woods of East Texas, Wood County is all of the Texas you expect in a county you'll love: Active downtown districts, engaging outdoor activities, and friendly neighbors! Wood County is the ideal location for a weekend getaway or extended vacation, starting or expanding your small business, or becoming a permanent part of any of our welcoming communities. Home to Lake Fork-named the #1 bass fishing destination in the nation by Bassmaster Magazine-Wood County also has a variety of attractions to appeal to just about everyone, such as the Mineola Nature Preserve and the Links at Land's End golf course to name just two. Come to Wood County:“The Texas You Expect in a County You'll Love!” For more information, visit .
