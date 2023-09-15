Ultrasound Devices Market To Witness A Growth Trajectory Of Us$ 10,919.6 Million By 2031 | Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Global Ultrasound Devices Market revenue was US$ 7,197.7 million in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 10,919.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.74% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.
Sample of This Strategic Report@-
The global ultrasound devices market has expanded and changed over time, influenced by technology developments, changing patient demographics, and global trends in the healthcare sector. With a wide range of therapeutic uses, ultrasound instruments have long been a cornerstone in the field of medical imaging.
Due to the development of chronic diseases, there has been an increase in the demand for diagnostic treatments as the world's geriatric population grows. The number of people 60 and older in the world will increase to 2 billion by 2050. Chronic disease currently impacts over 14 million individuals worldwide and is rapidly spreading throughout the world. This shift in the population emphasizes the value of effective, non-invasive diagnostic methods, a field in which ultrasound instruments excel.
The ultrasound devices market has grown significantly as a result of technological advancements. The diagnostic environment has evolved with the introduction of 3D and 4D imaging modalities. According to a study by Astute Analytica, hospitals and clinics that used 4D imaging technology had patient diagnosis accuracy rates that were 12% higher than those utilizing traditional 2D imaging. Manufacturers specializing in 3D and 4D ultrasound devices saw a rise in revenue of 6.5% year over year as a result of this change.
AI and ultrasound working together can change the world. According to preliminary research on the market for ultrasound equipment globally in 2022, AI-enhanced ultrasounds had a 25% lower rate of false positives than conventional ultrasounds, improving diagnostic accuracy. Furthermore, by 2030, AI-integrated ultrasound equipment will control a significant portion of the market, accounting for 40% of the ultrasound market. According to a research prediction, by 2030, 75% of ultrasound devices may be AI-enhanced, representing an eight-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 17%.
Diagnostic Ultrasound Technology Captures More Than 50% of Revenue Share
With a staggering 92.4% market share, diagnostic ultrasound dominated the ultrasound device market. Given its fundamental place in medical diagnostics, this sizable segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.83%.
The desire for sophisticated diagnostic tools across a range of medical specialties, including obstetrics, cardiology, and oncology, as well as the rising prevalence of lifestyle-related illnesses, are the main driving forces behind this market. Medical personnel need diagnostic ultrasound equipment because it provides a non-invasive, economical way to diagnose a variety of illnesses.
Additionally, the market for diagnostic devices has grown dramatically as a result of technological developments such as compact 2D and 3D/4D imaging. These developments have made it possible for medical practitioners to acquire top-notch diagnostic images and offer precise diagnoses and treatment suggestions. The expansion of the diagnostic devices market has also been fueled by the rising demand for portable and handheld ultrasound instruments for point-of-care and emergency scenarios.
Trolley/Cart-Based Ultrasound Devices Captured 57% of Market Revenue Share
In 2022, cart/trolley-based ultrasound devices controlled over 57.31% market share. This is because it makes it simpler to diagnose and treat patients without transporting critically ill patients. After all, it can convey the machine to the patient's location. Additionally, the prevalence of cart- and trolley-based ultrasound devices in intensive care units and emergency rooms contributes to their high demand.
They eliminate the need for patient relocation, which can occasionally be harmful, by enabling diagnostic equipment to be conveniently wheeled to a patient's bedside. This ensures fast treatment commencement in addition to speeding up the diagnostic process, leading to improved patient outcomes and satisfaction levels.
Asia Pacific to Control About 29% of Market Revenue Share
Asia Pacific is predicted to develop at the highest CAGR of 5.18%. The region will generate about 29.41% of the revenue share by 2031 in the global ultrasound devices market. This growth trajectory is influenced by a number of variables, including the high population density of the area, rising healthcare costs, and rising middle-class per capita income. China, a significant participant in the Asia Pacific, perfectly captures this growth tale.
The region is home to around 60% of the world's population, which creates a sizable market for healthcare products and accounts for a sizeable portion of the region's ultrasound industry. A demographic shift is taking place in nations like India, where the expanding middle class is using healthcare services more frequently. From 2015 to 2022, the major APAC countries' per capita health expenditure increased by 9.7%, according to the Asian Development Bank.
According to figures from the Chinese government, healthcare spending grew by 15% between 2019 and 2022. In addition, it is clear that China is committed to strengthening its primary healthcare system. The demand for diagnostic tools like ultrasound equipment is increasing dramatically as a result of policies that place a high priority on the early detection and management of chronic diseases.
Access to More Full Detailed Report@-
Competitive Landscape
Due to a few number of worldwide and regionally active players, the ultrasonic devices market is highly concentrated. A few well-known and market-leading local and international companies, such as Terason, Siemens Healthier AG, B. Braun, Hologic Inc., and others, are examined in the competitive landscape.
Some of the Prominent Players are:
.Canon Medical Systems Corporation
.FUJIFILM OneSite, Inc.
.GE Healthcare
.B. Braun
.Hologic Inc.
.Konica Minolta Inc.
.Koninklijke Philips N.V.
.Mindray Medical International Limited
.Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.
.Siemens Healthier AG
.Analogic Corporation
.Neusoft Corporation
.Trivitron Healthcare
.CHISON Medical Technologies Co. Ltd.
.Terason
.Esaote SpA
.Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global ultrasound devices market segmentation focuses on Technology, Display Type, Portability, Application, End-User, and Region.
By Technology
.Diagnostic Ultrasound
.Therapeutic Ultrasound
By Display Type
.Color Ultrasound Devices
.Black and White (B/W) Ultrasound Devices
By Portability
.Trolley/Cart-based Ultrasound Devices
.Compact/Handheld Ultrasound Devices
.Point-of-care Ultrasound Devices
By Application
.Radiology/General Imaging
.Cardiology
.Gynecology
.Vascular
.Urology
.Others
By End User
.Hospitals
.Surgical Centers
.Diagnostic Centers
.Ambulatory Surgical Centers
.Maternity Centers
.Others
By Region
.North America
oThe U.S.
oCanada
oMexico
.Europe
.Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
oRest of Western Europe
.Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
oRest of Eastern Europe
.Asia Pacific
oChina
oIndia
oJapan
oAustralia & New Zealand
oSouth Korea
oASEAN
oRest of Asia Pacific
.Middle East & Africa (MEA)
oSaudi Arabia
oSouth Africa
oUAE
oRest of MEA
.South America
oArgentina
oBrazil
oRest of South America
Download Request Sample Copy of Strategic Report@-
About Astute Analytica:
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come tofrom all across the globe.
They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Aamir Beg
Astute Analytica
+1 888-429-6757
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
MENAFN15092023003118003196ID1107076961
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.