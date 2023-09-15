Aec Market Size Is Projected To Reach Usd 15,842 Billion By 2028 | Registering A Cagr Of 10.7%

AEC Market

High implementation of AEC creates the need for services in the market, which is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- As per the report, the global AEC industry was pegged at $7.18 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $15.84 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Rise in infrastructure projects, surge in productivity through interoperability, and government initiatives regarding use of AEC software have boosted the growth of the global AEC market . However, high initial cost of implementation of AEC software and dearth of skilled workforce hinder the market growth. On the contrary, advent of AR and VR in the construction industry and implementation of IoT in the construction sector are expected to open profitable opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Impact of Covid-19 on AEC Market:

.The Covid-19 pandemic had a somewhat positive impact on the demand for AEC software as companies preferred to continue projects in a virtual and digital environment.

.The pandemic encouraged companies to find smarter and safer ways of constructing highways, homes, and commercial places, which increased the demand for AEC software.

By end user, the construction and architecture companies segment would manifest the highest CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global AEC market, due to demand for easier communication between contractors & suppliers and the need to trace all the operations & changes during construction.

By component, the software segment dominated the global AEC market in 2020, accounting for around two-thirds of the market, due to increase in adoption of AEC software among the AEC industry. However, the services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period, due to rise in adoption of services among end-users as it ensures effective functioning of AEC software and platforms.

On the basis of enterprise size, the large enterprises segment dominated the market share globally in 2020, and is expected to continue the same during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to high adoption of emerging technologies such as IoT and AR/VR in large scale industries, which increases adoption of AEC software among them. However, the small & medium scale enterprise segment is the growing at a high rate as these enterprises are facing lots of competitive pressure in emerging countries, which forces them to adopt the AEC software for better co-ordination in the market.

By region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the market. This is due to rapid growth in the construction and infrastructure sector such as adoption of artificial intelligence and rise in need for automation in the construction and architecture sector. However, the global AEC market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period, owing to growing construction sector and rise in the development of multi-story and skyscrapers in this region.

This report provides an in-depth profile of some key market players in the architecture, engineering, and construction industry are Ansys Inc., Autodesk Inc., Aveva Group Plc, Bentley System, Inc, Dassault Systemes, Hexagon AB, Innovaya, Nemetschek, Newforma and Trimble, Inc. This study includes AEC Market trends, AEC Market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

