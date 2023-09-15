Rising Demand Across End-Use Industries Drives Growth In The Rigid Plastic Packaging Market

The global rigid plastic packaging market is set to experience substantial growth, with a projected increase from USD 207.8 billion in 2022 to USD 262.5 billion by 2027, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during this period. This growth is primarily driven by rising demand in variend-use industries.

Furthermore, the global rigid packaging market has witnessed significant expansion in recent years, attributed to factors such as the growth of modern retailing, increased consumer income, and heightened industrial activities, particularly in emerging economies.

Polyethylene (PE) material dominates the market during the forecast period due to its exceptional characteristics. PE is produced through the polymerization of ethylene and possesses the ability to self-seal under controlled heat. It is highly durable, versatile, and resistant to moisture and light, making it a popular choice for rigid plastic packaging applications.

Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) and High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) are commonly used for manufacturing blister packs, making PE material the leading segment in the global rigid plastic packaging market.

Bottles and jars hold a significant share of the market in rigid plastic packaging. These containers are used for packaging variproducts, including water, juices, carbonated soft drinks, cosmetics, food items, personal care products, and pharmaceuticals. They are typically made from materials such as PET, PE, PP, HDPE, PS, and PVC, allowing for the creation of diverse forms, sizes, and shapes for packaging variitems.

For instance, Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is favored for its excellent water and moisture barrier properties and is widely used for packaging mineral water and carbonated soft drinks. The beverage segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the forecast period, driven by factors like consumer demand for portion control and single-serve products.

Europe stands as the second-largest market for rigid plastic packaging. In Europe, the food and beverages industry is the primary consumer of rigid plastic packaging, followed by healthcare, industrial, and cosmetic & toiletries sectors. The European rigid plastic packaging market is expected to experience steady growth due to increased spending on consumer-packed goods and industrial activities.

This market analysis has been rigorously validated through primary research involving industry experts worldwide.

The primary sources are categorized by company, designation, and region:



By Department: Sales/Export/Marketing - 53.3%, Production - 23.3%, CXOs - 23.3%

By Designation: Managers - 60.5%, CXOs - 23.3%, Executives - 16.3% By Region: North America - 33%, Europe - 27%, Asia Pacific - 25%, Middle East & Africa - 10%, South America - 5%

Key players in the rigid plastic packaging market include Amcor Plc (Switzerland), Berry Global Group Inc. (US), Pactiv LLC (US), Silgan Holdings Inc. (US), SonProducts (US), Takween Advanced Industries (Saudi Arabia), DS Smith Plc (UK), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), and Al Jabri Plastic Factory (UAE), among others.

A comprehensive competitive analysis of these key players, including their company profiles and market strategies, is included in the study.

The report covers variaspects of the rigid plastic packaging market, including types (bottles & jars, rigid bulk products, trays, tubs, cups, and pots, and others), raw materials (bioplastics, Polyethylene (PE), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polystyrene (PS), Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Expanded Polystyrene (EPS), and others), applications (food, beverage, cosmetics & toiletries, healthcare, industrial, and others), production processes (extrusion, injection molding, blow molding, thermoforming, and others), and regions.

The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the rigid plastic packaging market. Additionally, it covers both quantitative and qualitative aspects of these markets.

Purchasing this report will provide valuable insights to leaders and newcomers in the market, including accurate revenue approximations for the overall market and its sub-segments. Stakeholders can gain a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape and valuable insights to better position their businesses and plan effective go-to-market strategies.

Companies Mentioned



Al Jabri Plastic Factory

Alpla

Altium Packaging Lp

Amcor

Berry Global Group Inc.

Ds Smith plc

Hitech Corporation

Klockner Pentaplast

Lacerta Group Inc.

Mpact

Nuplas Industries Ltd

Pactiv LLC

Plastipak Holdings, Inc.

Regent Plast Pvt. Ltd.

Sabic

Silgan Holdings Inc.

SonProducts Company

Takween Advanced Industries

Pack Group Winpak Ltd

