Over 700 Million Worldwide, Including Afghanistan, Rely On Humanitarian Aid For Food

The organization said on Thursday that while the budget for humanitarian aid is running low, the demand for food worldwide has significantly increased.

Cindy McCain, the Executive Director of WFP, informed the United Nations Security Council that the organization has been forced to cut food assistance to millions due to budget constraints.

According to statistics provided by WFP, in Afghanistan alone, 13 million people need humanitarian aid.

For this reason, WFP says it urgently requires one billion dollars to continue aiding those in need.

Due to budget reductions, the organization can only assist three million individuals in the country.

Meanwhile, the Norwegian Refugee Council said that the people of Afghanistan currently require more international community assistance than ever before.

The Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council, Jan Egeland, stressed the critical need for immediate emergency assistance and long-term development aid in Afghanistan.

He emphasized on his social media platform, X, that the people of Afghanistan require the support of the international community more than ever to address the country's challenges effectively.