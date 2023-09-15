Stora Enso Begins Trading On The Otcqx Market

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for theirinvestors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.



Citibank acted as Stora Enso's OTCQX sponsor.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM ) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials, and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has approximately 21,000 employees and our sales in 2022 were EUR 11.7 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the as ADRs and ordinary shares (SEOAY, SEOFF, SEOJF). storaenso.com/investor



