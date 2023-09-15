Dermatology Devices Market Size To Reach Usd 45.2 Billion By 2032 | Cagr: 12.2% | Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Dermatology Devices Market Size, Trend, Growth, Share, Statistics Analysis Report, By Product (Diagnostic Devices, Treatment Devices), By Application (Skin Cancer, Acne, Psoriasis, Wrinkle Removal, Hair Removal, Others), By End-use By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032.” According to DataHorizzon Research , The dermatology devices Market was valued at USD 14.5 Billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach up to USD 45.2 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 12.2%. The high demand for dermatology products is primarily due to the increasing prevalence of skin cancer and other skin diseases. Additionally, people are becoming more aware of these devices' aesthetic benefits and technological advancements thereby increasing adoption. Dealing with skin disorders can be challenging, but dermatology devices are a valuable resource for diagnosis and treatment. Skin disorders range and vary in severity and symptoms. Some skin conditions are genetic, while others might be situational. It's important to note that some skin conditions can be life-threatening, so taking them seriously is crucial. Request Sample Report: Report Snapshot:

Report Title Dermatology Devices Market Market Size in 2022 USD 14.5 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 45.2 Billion CAGR from 2023 to 2032 12.2% Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Largest Market North America Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, estimations, competitor analysis, trends, and growth factors By Product Diagnostic Devices (dermatoscopes, microscopes, other imaging devices, biopsy devices) Treatment Devices, (light therapy devices, lasers, electrosurgical equipment, liposuction devices, microdermabrasion devices, cryotherapy devices) By Application Skin cancer, vascular lesions, acne, psoriasis, wrinkle removal, skin rejuvenation, body contouring and fat removal, cellulite reduction, tattoo removal, hair removal, others. By End-use Hospitals, clinics, others Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle-East & Africa. Countries Covered U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, The Middle-East, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa Major Market Players Alma Lasers GmbH, Cutera, Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bruker Corporation, Carl Zeiss, Cynosure, Inc., Solta Medical, Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd., Canfield Scientific, Inc., 3Gen, Aesthetic Group, Ambicare Health, Image Derm, Inc., Lumenis, Ltd., Genesis Biosystems, Inc., Heine Optotechnik GmbH & Co. Kg, Michelson Diagnostics, Ltd., Photomedex, Inc.

Segmentation Overview

The dermatology devices market has been segmented based on product, by application, by end-user and region. The treatment devices segment has become the most popular market due to its ability to provide versatile dermatological treatments. This growth can also be attributed to introduction of revolutionary laser technologies in the field of dermatology. Hair removal treatment is the leading application segment in the market. The safety and efficiency of laser devices in hair removal procedures, regardless of skin tone or hair color, have been widely recognized. Furthermore, using these devices has resulted in less painful treatment procedures.

North America accounted for the highest revenue share. This is due to the rising cases of skin cancer other skin diseases like eczema and rosacea, and the increasing popularity of cosmetic procedures. These factors have contributed significantly to the region's growth.

Key Developments in the Dermatology Devices Market:

Cutera's Secret DUO is a new skin revitalization platform with dual non-ablative fractional technologies for aesthetic and dermatological solutions.

Richard Serbin, Esq. has joined IR-MED Inc.'s Advisory Board. The company uses AI-driven technology to create a non-invasive healthcare device called PressureSafeTM, aiming for FDA regulatory listing and a U.S. launch.

Dermatology Devices Market Report Highlights:

The dermatology devices market size is expected to reach at a CAGR of 4.6% by 2032. The demand for dermatology products is rising due to skin cancer and disease prevalence, aesthetic benefits, and technological advancements. Dermatology devices offer valuable diagnosis and treatment resources for variskin disorders, ranging from genetic to situational.

The treatment devices market is booming thanks to versatile dermatological options and revolutionary laser tech. Laser hair removal is the top application, as it's safe and efficient across all skin types and hair colors.

North America is the leading region for dermatology devices owing to the rise in skin diseases and availability of cosmetic surgeries.

The key players in dermatology device market research report include Alma Lasers GmbH, Cutera, Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc, Bruker Corporation, Carl Zeiss, Cynosure, Inc., Solta Medical, Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd., Canfield Scientific, Inc., 3Gen, Aesthetic Group, Ambicare Health, Image Derm, Inc., Lumenis, Ltd., Genesis Biosystems, Inc., Heine Optotechnik GmbH & Co. Kg, Michelson Diagnostics, Ltd., and Photomedex, Inc.

Dermatology Devices Market Report Segmentation:

Dermatology Devices Market, By Product (2023-2032)



Diagnostic Devices



Dermatoscopes



Microscopes



Other Imaging Devices Biopsy Devices



Treatment Devices



Light Therapy Devices



Lasers



Electrosurgical Equipment



Liposuction Devices



Microdermabrasion Devices Cryotherapy Devices

Dermatology Devices Market, By Application (2023-2032)



Skin Cancer

Vascular Lesions

Acne

Psoriasis

Wrinkle Removal

Skin Rejuvenation

Body Contouring and Fat Removal

Cellulite Reduction

Tattoo Removal Hair Removal

Dermatology Devices Market, By End-use (2023-2032)



Hospitals

Clinics Others

Dermatology Devices Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America







U.S. Canada

Europe







U.K.



Germany



France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific







China



India



Japan



South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America







Brazil



Mex Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa











Saudi Arabia



South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

About DataHorizzon Research:

DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR's comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.

