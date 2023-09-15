Extendicare Announces September 2023 Dividend Of C$0.04 Per Share

About Extendicare

Extendicare is a leading provider of care and services for seniors across Canada, operating under the Extendicare, ParaMed, Extendicare Assist, and SGP Purchasing Partner Network brands. We are committed to delivering quality care throughout the health continuum to meet the needs of a growing seniors population. We operate or provide managed services to a network of 126 long-term care homes and retirement communities (53 owned/73 managed services), provide approximately 9.5 million hours of home health care services annually, and provide group purchasing services to third parties representing approximately 122,800 beds across Canada. Extendicare proudly employs approximately 22,000 qualified, highly trained and dedicated individuals who are passionate about providing high quality care and services to help people live better.

Forward-looking Statements

Extendicare contact: