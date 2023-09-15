Friday, 15 September 2023 04:31 GMT

Qpr Software Plc: Managements' Transactions (Lehto)


9/15/2023 8:17:39 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)




OPR SOFTWARE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 15, September 2023 at 3 p.m. EET



Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.




Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Teemu Lehto

Position: Other senior management

Issuer: QPR Software Oyj

LEI: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70

Nature of the notification: FIRST NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 37834/4/4

___________________________________________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-09-15

Marketplace: Venue not applicable

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

Instrument name: QPR Software Oyj:n optio-oikeus

Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 80 000 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 80 000 Average price: EUR 0.00




MENAFN15092023004107003653ID1107076615

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search