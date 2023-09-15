Qpr Software Plc: Managements' Transactions (Kerkelä-Hiltunen)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
OPR SOFTWARE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 15, September 2023 at 3 p.m. EET
Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Mervi Kerkelä-Hiltunen
Position: Other senior management
Issuer: QPR Software Oyj
LEI: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70
Nature of the notification: FIRST NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 37845/5/4
___________________________________________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-09-15
Marketplace: Venue not applicable
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
Instrument name: QPR Software Oyj:n optio-oikeus
Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 150 000 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 150 000 Average price: EUR 0.00
