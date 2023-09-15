Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (“Doman” or“the Company”) (TSX: DBM) is pleased to announce that its board of directors has declared a dividend for the 54th consecutive quarter, which will be paid on October 13, 2023, to shareholders of record on September 29, 2023, of $0.14 per share.

About Doman Building Materials Group Ltd.

Doman is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol DBM and is a leading North American distributor of building materials and is Canada's only fully integrated national distributor in the building materials and related products sector. Doman operates several distinct divisions: CanWel Building Materials with multiple treating plants, planing facilities and distribution centres coast-to-coast in all major cities and strategic locations across Canada; founded in 1959, Hixson Lumber Company in the central United States, with 19 treating plants, two specialty planing mills and five specialty sawmills located in eight states, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, distributing, producing and treating lumber, fencing and building materials; California Cascade in the western United States near Portland, Oregon, San Franciand Los Angeles, California with treating facilities and distribution of building materials, lumber and renovation products; founded in 1935, the Honsador Building Products Group in 14 locations in the State of Hawaii, with treating facilities, truss plants and distribution of a wide range of building materials, lumber, renovation and electrical products. The Company's operations also include timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, and agricultural post-peeling and pressure treating through its fibre division. Please see our filings on SEDAR under Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. for additional information.