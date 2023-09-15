Dental Intraoral Scanners Market To Hit Us$ 1,513.64 Million By 2030 | Updated Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global D ental I ntraoral S canners M arket is expected to witness significant growth at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. Factors such as the increasing awareness of oral health and government support, adoption of digital dentistry, and others are accelerating the demand for dental intraoral scanners, which, in turn, is benefiting the market growth. In addition, the rising development of a new range of dental intraoral scanner product categories will further boost the market growth during the forecast period. According to a recent report by Consegic Business Intelligence, the dental intraoral scanners market is poised for strong expansion and is expected to reach USD 1,513.64 Million by 2030. The market, which was valued at USD 594.10 Million in 2022, is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 12.5% during the period 2023-2030. The report highlights the increasing adoption of dental intraoral scanners for the diagnosis of oral diseases, which is proliferating global market growth. Consegic Business Intelligence study also provides insights into the market's competitive landscape, market segmentation, regional outlook, and emerging technologies in the dental intraoral scanners market. Get Sample Report @ Dental intraoral scanner is a handheld device that uses a light source and camera to create a digital impression of the teeth and gums. Dental intraoral scanners are widely used in dentistry in variapplication such as orthodontics, dental restoration, endodontics, and others as it captures the immediate 3D impression of gums, teeth and dental bite on the screen that can be viewed by both patient and dentist on a chairside screen in real time. Dental intraoral scanners product manufacturers at the global level are increasingly investing in the technological innovations of dental diagnostic imaging, which are ideal for the treatment of oral diseases. Global Dental Intraoral Scanners Market : Report Attributes

Report Attributes Report Details Study Timeline 2017-2030 Market Size in 2030 (USD Million) USD 1,513.64 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 12.5% By Type Powder-Based Intraoral Scanners, Powder-Free Intraoral Scanners By Technology Confocal Microscope Imaging, Optical Wand By Application Orthodontics, Dental Restoration, Endodontics, Periodontics, Others By End-User Dental Clinics, Hospitals, Laboratories, Other Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more. By Region North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa Key Players 3Shape A/S, Align Technology, Inc., Condor Technologies NV, Densys3D Ltd., Dental Wings Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Envista Holdings Corporation, Guangdong Launca Medical Device, Technology Co. Ltd., Midmark Corporation, Planmeca OY

Global Dental Intraoral Scanners Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Type, the powder-free intraoral scanners segment accounted for the highest market share in the overall dental intraoral scanners market owing to factors such as ease of operation. Powder-free intraoral scanners require fewer processing steps which makes the process quick and easy.

Based on Technology, the confocal microscope imaging segment accounted for the highest market share in the dental intraoral scanners market. Confocal microscope is a highly quantitative tool, capable of collecting high-quality multispectral images across the visible range due to which it has major demand for the orthodontist and dental restoration in dentistry. Therefore, the increased adoption of confocal microscope imaging technology in dentistry practices is driving the growth of the market.

Based on Application, the dental restoration segment accounted for the highest market share in the dental intraoral scanners market. Intraoral scanner has been widely used in dental restoration as intraoral scanner provide precise digital dental impression for fabricating variprosthetic restoration such as single crown inlays/ onlays, dental copings, and fixed partial dentures on implants and teeth. increasing number of patients for dental restoration has increased the use of intraoral scanners for the treatment of dental restoration including dental filling to restore the function of teeth. This, in turn, is favoring the growth of the dental intraoral scanners market.

Based on End-User , the hospital segment accounted for the highest market share in the dental intraoral scanner market, due to improvements in infrastructure in hospitals, the rising number of multispecialty hospitals with trained professionals, and the adoption of new technology. Thus, increasing the number of patients visiting hospitals due to primary care, availability of experienced consultants, and advanced equipment, the hospital segment is driving the market growth.

Based on Region , in the year 2022, North America accounted for the largest share contribution to the market growth. North America accounted for the highest market share of 38.18% during the base year of 2022. The major factors contributing to the growth of the region are rising cases of oral diseases and awareness of oral care. Furthermore, other factors including increasing support from the government are driving the growth of the dental intraoral scanners market in the region.

Competitive Landscape

3Shape A/S, Align Technology, Inc., Condor Technologies NV, Densys3D Ltd., Dental Wings Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc. and Envista Holdings Corporation are major market players that comprise the latest market circumstances. These companies are substantially leveraging their technologies for the development of a new range of dental intraoral scanner products. Further, the dental intraoral scanners market is expected to grow steadily due to rising demand for digital dentistry, especially in the regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe regions are estimated to boost the market statistics in the forecast years. Additionally, the trend toward increasing the development of new dental laboratories and clinics will boost the demand for dental intraoral scanners in the upcoming years, thereby anticipating increasing competition in the market.

Recent Developments



In September 2022, 3Shape launched TRIOS 5 Wireless, a completely new, state-of-the-art intraoral scanner designed to make it easier for dentists to do digital with their dentistry. In May 2022, Glidewell Partners with Medit to Launch the fastscan.io Intraoral Scanner. This new offering combines proven hardware and software to streamline digital dentistry workflows.

Key Market Takeaways



North America accounted for the highest market share at 38.18% and was valued at USD 226.83 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 580.48 million in 2030. Moreover, in North America, the U.S. accounted for the highest market share of 66.50% during the base year of 2022.

Based on type, the powder-free intraoral scanners segment accounted for the highest share contribution to the dental intraoral scanners market statistics in 2022.

In the context of technology, the confocal microscope imaging segment is expected to contribute significant shares to the growth of dental intraoral scanners market statistics during the forecast period.

By application, the dental restoration segment is anticipated to contribute the largest shares to the market growth in 2022.

By end-user, the hospital segment is anticipated to contribute the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. Asia Pacific is expected to boost the market demand for dental intraoral scanners with the highest CAGR due to the increasing investments in advanced dental laboratories and treatment of oral diseases in countries such as India, China, and others.

List of Major Global Dental Intraoral Scanners Market:



3Shape A/S

Align Technology, Inc.

Condor Technologies NV

Densys3D Ltd.

Dental Wings Inc.

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Envista Holdings Corporation

Guangdong Launca Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd.

Midmark Corporation Planmeca OY

Global Dental Intraoral Scanners Market Segmentation:



By Type



Powder-Based Intraoral Scanners

Powder-Free Intraoral Scanners

By Technology



Confocal Microscope Imaging

Optical Wand

By Application



Orthodontics



Dental Restoration



Endodontics



Periodontics

Others

By End-User



Dental Clinics



Hospitals



Laboratories Other

Frequently Asked Questions in The Dental Intraoral Scanners Market Report



What was the market size of the dental intraoral scanners in 2022?

In 2022, the market size of dental intraoral scanners was USD 594.10 million

What will be the potential market valuation for the Dental Intraoral Scanners by 2030?

In 2030, the market size of dental intraoral scanners will be expected to reach USD 1,513.64 million.

What are the key factors driving the growth of the dental intraoral scanners market?

Increasing adoption of digital dentistry and technological advancement is driving the global dental intraoral scanners market growth.

What is the dominating segment in the dental intraoral scanner market by type?

In 2022, the powder-free intraoral scanners segment accounted for the highest market share in the overall dental intraoral scanners market.

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region is the dominating region in the dental intraoral scanners market? North America accounted for the highest market share in the overall dental intraoral scanners market.

About Consegic Business Intelligence Pvt Ltd.

Contact:

