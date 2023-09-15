Wolters Kluwer's Global Website Recognized In Webawards As“Best Information Services Website 2023”

“At Wolters Kluwer, our mission is to deliver essential information precisely when you need it most. Winning the WebAward serves as a testament to our team's unwavering commitment to deliver the latest resources and information,” said Amy Kolzow , Vice President of Global Digital Marketing for Wolters Kluwer.“In today's dynamic and fast-paced world, access to timely and relevant insights is a game-changer. We believe this information should be easily accessible, and this award recognizes our relentless pursuit of this goal.”

The Web Marketing Association works to create a high standard of excellence for web site development and marketing. The WebAward Competition, which is judged by a team of independent professionals representing a variety of web site development disciplines, has been recognized as the premier industry based website award program since 1997. The competition is comprised of 88 industry categories and is open to any individual or organization that develops web sites for other organizations, companies, and the government.

Wolters Kluwer's global website, also called OneWeb , delivers dynamic thought leadership and content on a product portfolio of 900 solutions in 25 languages across 30 countries, offering web visitors a consistent digital experience. The website combines all Wolters Kluwer businesses together and creates authority for the brand to drive stronger, more relevant customer experiences. Wolters Kluwer's committment to relentless innovation ensures customers receive the insights and support needed to thrive in an ever-evolving landscape.

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in Health, Tax and Accounting, Financial Corporate Compliance, Legal & Regulatory, and Corporate Performance & ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,900 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

