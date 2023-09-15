Earn With The Nordlocker Referral Program

For each successful referral, the referrer will receive a 1-year NordLocker Premium plan with 1TB of storage. Additionally, when the referred business acquires 2-5 licenses, the referrer will earn a $100 Amazon gift card. If the referred company acquires more than 5 licenses, the referrer will receive a gener$300 Amazon gift card.

Who needs NordLocker?

It is essential to debunk the misconception that cybercriminals only target wealthy organizations or individuals. The truth is that they exploit vulnerabilities wherever they exist, putting anyone who overlooks proper cybersecurity measures at risk.

In the past, protecting a company's privacy and valuable assets was considered a complex task reserved for IT experts. However, times have changed. Today, all businesses can easily defend themselves against cyberattacks.

NordLocker is dedicated to showcasing this simplicity by providing a private, secure, and user-friendly solution.

Why do businesses and individuals need to protect themselves?

As cybercrime continues to surge and experts foresee more advanced attacks in the future , cybersecurity professionals remain vigilant. They have implemented cutting-edge tools that outpace cybercriminals, bolstering our confidence in our ability to defend against evolving threats and safeguard our digital environment.

In light of the escalating threats in the cyber landscape, NordLocker is committed to creating a secure and user-friendly solution that can be easily accessed and utilized by all individuals.

"The impact of cyberattacks extends across variindustries, affecting professionals from different backgrounds, such as teachers, construction workers, business consultants, sports coaches, and artists. This highlights the indiscriminate nature of these attacks and emphasizes that no company is immune to becoming a target," says Aivaras Vencevicius, head of product for NordLocker.

ABOUT NORDLOCKER

NordLocker is the world's first end-to-end file encryption tool with a private cloud. It was created by the cybersecurity experts behind NordVPN – one of the world's most advanced VPN service providers. NordLocker is available for Windows and macOS, supports all file types, offers a fast and intuitive interface, and guarantees secure sync between devices. NordLocker protects files from hacking, surveillance, and data collection. For more information: nordlocker.

More information: