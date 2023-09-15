Contact Lenses Market Size To Reach Usd 23.8 Billion By 2032 | Cagr: 4.6% | Datahorizzon Research

According to DataHorizzon Research , The contact lenses market size was valued at USD 15.3 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 23.8 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 4.6%. The demand for contact lenses is increasing worldwide, primarily because of the rising cases of. Furthermore, they offer a solution to the age-related condition presbyopia, which leads to far-sightedness in refractive errors like myopia, hyperopia, and astigmatism in individuals over 40. The increasing number of elderly individuals susceptible to eye diseases has also contributed to the surge in demand.

Contact lenses are a viable treatment option for certain eye conditions like keratoconus, which causes the cornea to become more curved. The prescription of contact lenses depends on the patient's visual requirements and lifestyle. The prevalence of refractive errors is increasing, and people are becoming more aware of using lenses to correct vision in such cases.

The contact lenses market growth is expected to remain positive in the coming years owing to the emergence of new opportunities. For instance, the growth in ocular diseases has triggered a huge demand for disposable lenses. According to the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB), above 160 million people suffer from vision impairment, and around 80 million encounter vision loss based on their medical conditions.

The manufacturers have launched novel products to cater to a wide range of demand in the consumer market. Artificial intelligence techniques are being widely adopted for product development. Besides, the market growth is witness to consumer awareness and the rise in disposable income of the population in the past few years.

