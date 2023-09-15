Citric Acid Regulators Market Is Projected To Reach The Value Of $3.1 Billion By 2031

Citric Acid Regulators Market

The citric acid regulators market is expected to witness notable growth owing to its wide application as a preservative, flavoring agent, taste enhancer

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- According to the report, the global Citric Acid Regulators Industry generated $1.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $3.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Download Sample PDF Of This Report :

Increase in demand for ready-to-eat meals & fast food, introduction of innovative technologies, and a heavy inflow of investments in R&D activities, the upcoming trend of using natural flavor essence such as citric acid owing to rise in health awareness, and the high demand for stabilizers and antioxidant food ingredients across European countries to produce commercialized clean-label products drive the growth of the global citric acid regulators market. However, high cost of raw materials used in the manufacture of citric acid regulators hampers the market growth. On the other hand, increase in the use of citric acid regulators in the food & beverage industry, such as in bakeries, confectionery, sauces, condiments, and dressings provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.

Top Key Players:

Players operating in the global citric acid regulators industry have adopted varidevelopmental strategies to expand their citric acid regulators market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. Key players profiled in this report include Archer Daniels Midland, ATP Group, BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated, CHEMEINTERNATIONAL B.V., Citrique N.V., Cofco, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, F.B.C. Industries, Inc., Foodchem International Corporation, Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd., S.A., Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical Co. Ltd, JUNGBUNZLAUER SUISSE AG, Merck Group KGaA, Kenko Corporation, Koninklijke DSM N.V., TTCA, Co., LTD, RZBC Group Co, Ltd., Tate & Lyle, and Shandong Ensign Industry Co., Ltd.

Based on application, the beverage segment was the largest market in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global citric acid regulators market, and is expected to maintain its leadership staduring the forecast period. This is due to the high usage of citric acid regulators in different beverage products as a flavor enhancer and pH balancer. On the other hand, the food segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the increased usage of citric acid regulators in different types of food products.

Buy Now:

Flavoring essence is a major ingredient that is used in flavoring soft drinks & sodas. Increase in use of synthetic flavoring essence is stifling growth of the soft drink business since it has been related to dental issues in consumers as a result of long-term consumption. According to the American Dental Association, synthetic flavoring essences such as citric acid affect teeth and lead to erosion. Prolonged consumption of soda dissolves the layer of enamel and affects structural integrity.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific was the largest market in 2021, capturing more than one-third of the global citric acid regulators market, and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. This is due to the increase in use of citric acid regulators in food and beverage products, owing to the high market demand from the Asia-Pacific population. However, the market in Europe is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, owing to the increase in demand for carbonated beverages and food products in the region. The report also analyzes the North America and LAMEA segments.

Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:

Acidity Regulators Market -

Energy Gum Market -

Non-Dairy Creamer Market -

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with varicompanies and this helpsin digging out market data that helpsgenerate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published byis extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+1 800-792-5285

emailhere

Visiton social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn