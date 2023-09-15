Türkiye To Continue To Back Azerbaijan's Peacemaking Efforts - Vp

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Türkiye will
continue supporting Azerbaijan's initiatives on the path to peace,
Turkish Vice-President Cevdet Yilmaz said on social media, Trend reports.
“Congratulations on the 105th anniversary of the liberation of
the capital of Azerbaijan, Baku, from occupation. I honor the
memory of Nuri Pasha and the martyrs of the victoriarmy.
Türkiye will continue to support Azerbaijan's initiatives on the
path to peace and prosperity,” Yilmaz added.
The Islamic Army of the Cauca(led by Nuri Pasha), which
included the Azerbaijani corps, entered Azerbaijan's Baku,
liberating the city from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation on
September 15, 1918.
MENAFN15092023000187011040ID1107076535
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.