Türkiye To Continue To Back Azerbaijan's Peacemaking Efforts - Vp


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Türkiye will continue supporting Azerbaijan's initiatives on the path to peace, Turkish Vice-President Cevdet Yilmaz said on social media, Trend reports.

“Congratulations on the 105th anniversary of the liberation of the capital of Azerbaijan, Baku, from occupation. I honor the memory of Nuri Pasha and the martyrs of the victoriarmy. Türkiye will continue to support Azerbaijan's initiatives on the path to peace and prosperity,” Yilmaz added.

The Islamic Army of the Cauca(led by Nuri Pasha), which included the Azerbaijani corps, entered Azerbaijan's Baku, liberating the city from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation on September 15, 1918.

