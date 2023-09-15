President Ilham Aliyev Addresses Participants Of International Scientific-Practical Conference

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. President of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressed the participants of "Sustainable
Development. Reporting. Transparency" international
scientific-practical conference, Trend reports.
Will be updated
MENAFN15092023000187011040ID1107076534
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.