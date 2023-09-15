Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Visits Cuba To Attend International Summit (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Speaker
(Chairperson) of Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova has made an
official visit to Havana to participate in the G77+China summit,
the parliament said, Trend reports.
Gafarova was met at the airport by the Minister of Justice of
Cuba Oscar Silvera Martinez, Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ruslan Rzayev
and other officials.
As part of the visit, she will make a speech at the summit.
The Group of 77 (G77) at the UN is a coalition of 134 developing
countries, designed to promote its members' collective economic
interests and create an enhanced joint negotiating capacity in the
UN. There were 77 founding members of the organization
headquartered in Geneva, but it has since expanded to 134 member
countries.
Cuba holds its chairmanship for 2023, succeeding Pakistan.
