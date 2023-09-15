Briefing Of Kuna Main News For Friday Until 12:00 Gmt

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has sent a congratulatory cable to President of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei, on the country's national day.
KUWAIT -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, has arrived in the Cuban capital Havana to head the Kuwaiti delegation at the G77 pChina Summit.
RABAT -- Kuwait Embassy in Morohas organized a blood donation campaign for victims of the devastating quake.
KUWAIT -- Kuwait oil price remained at USD 96.71 pb in Thursday's trading from Wednesday's. rk
