Moi Personnel Detain 16 Persons With Drugs In Their Possession

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 15 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Interior declared on Friday arresting 16 persons, charging them with 13 counts and possessing some amounts of drugs and methamphetamine pills.
Additionally, the MoI personnel found two pieces of weapons, ammunition and some caches of money reaped in illegal transactions, in their possession.
The statement said the personnel found 6.2 grams of varinarcotics and 550 antipsychotic drugs in their possession.
The detainees confessed during interrogations that they had the drugs for trading.
(the MoI receives any reports about illegal acts on the emergency phone number: 112. The hotline to reach the anti-drugs department is: 1884141. (end)
