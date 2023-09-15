Uk, France, Germany Agree To Uphold Sanctions Against Iran

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
London, September 15 (Petra) -- The UK, France, and Germany announced that they would keep their sanctions in force on Iran until after the October 18 date stipulated in the 2015 agreement on Tehran's nuclear programme, affirming their commitment to prevent Iran from possessing nuclear weapons.
The British Foreign and Development Office said, "The UK has committed to including in British law the United Nations sanctions on Iran, which should be lifted next October."
The ministry added in its statement that, in response to Iran's continued non-compliance with its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and the ongoing nuclear escalation, the three countries confirmed that the United Nations sanctions would be transferred to local sanctions regimes and the EU and UK sanctions on Iran would be maintained.
The statement quoted a British Foreign Office spokesman as saying, "Iran continues to violate the commitments it announced within the framework of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, and continues to develop its nuclear programme, bypassing any credible justification."
