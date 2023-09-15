Lightbridge Announces Upcoming Industry Events And Media Interviews

Monday, September 18, 2:30 pm ET – Atlantic Council Nuclear Energy Policy Summit 2023: AcceleratingZero Nuclear

Lightbridge President and CEO Seth Gwill participate in a panel discussion on the topic: Securing the Nuclear Fuel Supply Chain . The Atlantic Council – in partnership with the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation – is hosting the Nuclear Energy Policy Summit 2023: AcceleratingZero Nuclear. This session will be accessible via a livestream from the Atlantic Council's Twitter handle @ACGlobalEnergy .

Tuesday, September 19, 12:20 pm ET – Bloomberg Radio's Bloomberg Markets

Mr. Gwill be interviewed on Bloomberg Radio's Bloomberg Markets . Bloomberg Markets live from New York is focused on bringing the most important global business and breaking markets news and information as it happens. Bloomberg Radio can be found at .

Wednesday, September 20, 11:00 am ET – Yahoo Finance Retail Investor Hour

Mr. Gwill be interviewed on Yahoo Finance's Retail Investor Hour . Retail Investor Hour zeroes in on the top market stories of the day and examines them through the prism of what Retail Investors want and need to know to manage their portfolio. Retail Investor Hour is featured on Yahoo Finance, the world's biggest business news platform with nearly 100 million unique monthly visitors, which can be found at .

About Lightbridge Corporation

Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) is focused on developing advanced nuclear fuel technology essential for delivering abundant, zero-emission, clean energy and providing energy security to the world. The Company is developing Lightbridge FuelTM, a proprietary next-generation nuclear fuel technology for existing light water reactors and pressurized heavy water reactors, significantly enhancing reactor safety, economics, and proliferation resistance. The Company is also developing Lightbridge Fuel for new Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) to bring the same benefits pload-following with renewables on a zero-carbon electric grid.

Lightbridge has secured a long-term strategic partnership with Idaho National Laboratory (INL), the United States' lead nuclear energy research and development laboratory, in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). DOE's Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear (GAIN) program has twice awarded Lightbridge to support the development of Lightbridge Fuel. Lightbridge is participating in two university-led studies through the DOE Nuclear Energy University Program at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Texas A&M University. An extensive worldwide patent portfolio backs Lightbridge's innovative fuel technology. Lightbridge is included in the Russell Microcap® Index. For more information, please visit .

Forward Looking Statements

With the exception of historical matters, the matters discussed herein are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits of Lightbridge FuelTM in SMRs and the outcomes of the study. These statements are based on current expectations on the date of this news release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly from such estimates. The risks include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to commercialize its nuclear fuel technology; the degree of market adoption of the Company's product and service offerings; the Company's ability to fund general corporate overhead and outside research and development costs; market competition; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees; dependence on strategic partners; demand for fuel for nuclear reactors; the Company's ability to manage its business effectively in a rapidly evolving market; the availability of nuclear test reactors and the risks associated with unexpected changes in the Company's fuel development timeline; the increased costs associated with metallization of our nuclear fuel; public perception of nuclear energy generally; changes in the political environment; risks associated with war in Europe; changes in the laws, rules and regulations governing the Company's business; development and utilization of, and challenges to, our intellectual property; risks associated with potential shareholder activism; potential and contingent liabilities; as well as other factors described in Lightbridge's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Lightbridge does not assume any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new developments or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

Director of Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (347) 947-2093

