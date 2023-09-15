Key Factors Driving Growth In The Used Aircraft Market: Low-Cost Carriers And Defense Sector Demand

The used aircraft market is set to experience significant growth, with a projected increase of USD 1,518.44 million between 2022 and 2027, boasting a robust CAGR of 7.35% during this forecast period.

This comprehensive report on the used aircraft market provides a thorough analysis, encompassing market size and forecasts, emerging trends, growth catalysts, and challenges. Additionally, it offers a detailed vendor analysis, covering approximately 25 key players in the industry.

The report furnishes an up-to-date examination of the present market scenario, the latest trends, drivers, and the overall market landscape. Several factors are driving this growth, including the rise in low-cost carriers, heightened demand from the defense sector, and substantial capital investments in new aircraft.

The used aircraft market is categorized as follows:

By Product



0-15 years

16-30 years More than 30 years

By Application



Civil aviation

Military aviation Others

By Geographical Landscape



North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa South America

This study identifies the increasing demand from developing countries as a pivotal factor propelling the used aircraft market's expansion over the next few years. Additionally, the transition from jumbo jets into cargo carriers and the foof full-service carriers on providing low-cost services are expected to generate substantial demand in the market.

The report on the used aircraft market encompasses the following key areas:



Used aircraft market sizing

Used aircraft market forecast Used aircraft market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis aims to assist clients in enhancing their market position. To this end, the report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vendors in the used aircraft market, including AirSE, BN Group Ltd., Bombardier Inc., Breezer Aircraft GmbH and Co. KG, CirDesign Corp., Dassault Aviation SA, Deutsche Aircraft GmbH, Diamond Aircraft Industries GmbH, Embraer SA, General Dynamics Corp., Lancair International LLC, Piper Deutschland AG, and Textron Inc. Furthermore, the report includes insights into upcoming trends and challenges that will impact market growth, empowering companies to strategize effectively and leverage forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was executed using a combination of objective primary and secondary information, incorporating input from key industry participants. The report offers a comprehensive view of both the market and vendor landscape, coupled with an analysis of key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed market overview, synthesized from data derived from multiple sources, with a foon crucial parameters such as profit margins, pricing, competition, and promotional strategies. It elucidates varifacets of the market by identifying key industry influencers. The data presented in this report is extensive, reliable, and the result of meticulresearch, encompassing both primary and secondary sources. These market research reports not only present a complete competitive landscape but also employ a thorough vendor selection methodology and analysis, utilizing both qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

An analyst from the research team commented on the report, stating, "The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing demand from developing countries."

According to the report, one of the primary drivers for this market is the proliferation of low-cost carriers.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



AirSe

Bn Group Ltd.

Bombardier Inc.

Breezer Aircraft GmbH and Co. Kg

CirDesign Corp.

Dassault Aviation

Deutsche Aircraft GmbH

Diamond Aircraft Industries GmbH

Embraer

General Dynamics Corp.

Lancair International LLC

Piper Deutschland AG Textron Inc.

