The Living Urn Expands Its Cremation Jewelry Offering With Unique Necklaces That Hold Ashes

The Living Urn's new high-quality necklaces hold a small portion of ashes and provide beautiful ways to honor a loved one. Due to an increasing demand from our customers and funeral home partners, we continue to expand our cremation and fingerprint jewelry lines and provide additional unique options to honor a loved one.” - Mark Brewer, PresidentGREENWOOD VILLAGE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Living Urn , a division Biolife, LLC, is excited to announce that it is expanding its cremation jewelry offering with additional necklaces that hold a small portion of a loved one's ashes. This includes the Circle of Life, Infinity Loop, Jeweled Bar, and Teardrop.
Mark Brewer, company President, commented,“We're excited to expand the My Living Touch cremation jewelry line and now offer additional necklaces that hold ashes . These are beautiful affordable reminders of the loved ones we've lost and give family and friends a sense of pride to wear as a daily piece or place somewhere special.”
Brewer continues,“Due to an increasing demand from our customers and funeral home partners, we continue to expand our cremation and fingerprint jewelry lines and provide additional unique options. We believe these are great complements to the market leading urns and other memorials we offer and make for beautiful ways to honor a loved one or pet.”
The Living Urn's cremation jewelry can be found online or at a funeral home near you.
About The Living Urn
Based in Colorado, The Living Urn is committed to developing and providing unique cremation urns serving families looking for eco-friendly afterlife options that can be more meaningful and personal. Its growing market leading product offering includes the patented Living Urn®, the leading bio urn and planting system designed to grow a tree with ashes, The Living Urn® Indoors, the Scattering Urn, a unique bamboo urn for scattering ashes, the Water Urn, a proprietary urn that floats and gracefully frees ashes in water, and the Burial Urn, a special bamboo burial or traditional decorative urn. The company is developing additional cremation urns, jewelry that holds ashes, and keepsakes that it will be introducing in the next few months.
