Vinyl Acetate Market Is Currently Valued At Us$ 10.5 Billion In 2023 X Herald

The chemical compound vinyl acetate has the formula CH3CO2CH=CH2. It is colorless. In the production of resins and polymers used in glues, sealants, paints and coatings, elastic materials, binders, films, and a variety of other industrial and consumer uses, vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) is a crucial intermediary. New applications have emerged as a result of innovations in properties like adhesion, moisture resistance, and flexibility, which have also increased market prospects.

The expansion of important downstream uses such as polyvinyl acetate, polyvinyl alcohol, and ethylene vinyl acetate is boosting demand for vinyl acetate. Production of ethylene vinyl alcohol is the product's significantly expanding end use. EVA resins are also utilized in the manufacture of packing film, foam, wires and cables, hot melt adhesives, and the encapsulation of photovoltaic (PV) modules in solar cells. Over the projected period, demand for photovoltaic panels, which are utilized in solar cells, is expected to rise.

Increased use of adhesives in the building, furniture, and paints and coatings industries, as well as rising demand for plastic packaging from variconsumer and industrial products manufacturing industries, are likely to fuel growth. Furthermore, infrastructure development and increased automobile production, particularly in developing nations, are expected to drive global demand for vinyl acetate throughout the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

· In 2022, the value of the world market for vinyl acetate rose to US$ 10.05 billion.

· The demand for vinyl acetate is anticipated to increase globally between 2023 and 2033 at a 4.5% CAGR.

· The global market is anticipated to reach US$ 16.2 billion by 2033.





· Leading producers of vinyl acetate include Celanese Corporation, ExxonMobil Corporation, and Clariant.

Market Competition

The global market is highly competitive and fragmented, with several global and regional players. Key producers of vinyl acetate include Celanese Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, Wacker Chemie AG, Sinopec Group, and Kuraray Co., Ltd., among others. These companies are involved in continuresearch and development activities to improve production processes and develop innovative applications for vinyl acetate.

Celanese Corporation announced the completion of an ultra-low capital program in February 2023 to reuse the present manufacturing and construction expenditures at its Edmonton, Alberta plant to enable additional ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) capacity. The new product significantly enhances the company's downstream vinyl offering.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global vinyl acetate market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on process (ethylene process, acetylene process), application (polyvinyl acetate, polyvinyl alcohol, ethylene vinyl acetate), and end use (solar, automotive, building & construction, packaging, textiles), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

