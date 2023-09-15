Assemblies Unlimited Announces Leadership Transition Naming New President

"Justin has been instrumental in AUI's growth and success during his 12 years with the company, and I am excited to have him leadinto the future," says Randy Shaw. "He has been aligned with our Christian values since day one, and he is perfectly suited to build upon our rich culture of unmatched responsiveness, seamless project management and a great customer experience," Shaw adds. "We are all excited to see Justin grow in this elevated role as over the years he has garnered the respect of the staff, our vendors and our valuable customers. He has great instincts and a vision for our place in the contract packaging industry for the years to come." Justin is a graduate from Northern Illinois University (2006) and started his career in technology/IT. After having success with companies such as CDW, he joined Assemblies Unlimited in 2012. Justin is a deep thinker and a strategist. He is motivated by the opportunities in the contract packaging space with a goal of year-over-year growth.

Also being promoted is Joshua Shaw, from inside Project Manager to Outside Sales Representative serving the Midwest region. Since joining the company in July 2020, Josh has demonstrated a solutions-based approach to managing customer's project and is now ready to take on the lead role in bringing in new business to Assemblies Unlimited. Josh is a graduate of Michigan State University and worked as a Supply Chain Manager for a multibillion-dollar fertilizer manufacturer before joining AUI. He is a solid contributor to our mission, is focused on our customer relationships and has a winning attitude. He will be a great addition to our very experienced team of outside sales managers.

Assemblies Unlimited Inc was started in 1993 by Randy Shaw, who had the vision to build a national network of contract packaging vendors (Co-packers) to support outsourced packaging services for food and non-food applications, liquid and powder filling, and primary and secondary packaging. For over 30 years customer's large and small have become dependent on Assemblies Unlimited to match them with the perfect packaging partner based on geography and capability. AUI headquarters are in Chicago with satellite sales offices in Irvine, CA and Garden City, New York, which gives AUI regional presence for supporting local customers with local co-pack partnerships. Assemblies Unlimited's culture of quick response and seamless project management has made them popular with many CPG's looking to outsource. Assemblies Unlimited is an expert who brings a promise of deep expertise and the largest network of world-class contract packaging facilities.

