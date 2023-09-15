Mexico: Eleven Policemen Convicted Of Killing, Burning 17 Migrants

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Washington, September 15 (Petra) -- Mexican authorities announced on Thursday night that 11 policemen had been convicted of killing 17 Central American migrants by shooting them and then burning them near the border with the US, according to the Washington Times.
The Public Prosecutor's Office in Tamaulipas stated that the public prosecutor "managed to convict" 11 policemen of premeditated murder, while another policeman was convicted of abuse of power.
