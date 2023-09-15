Azerbaijani Minister Shares Planned Timing For Opening Schools In Shusha, Zabukh (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) FUZULI, Azerbaijan, September 15. A new school
in Azerbaijan's Shusha city is planned to be commissioned this
[academic] year, Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev
told reporters during an event at secondary school No. 1 named
after Mirza Ulugbek in Fuzuli city, Trend reports.
He noted that more than 100 pupils will go to a school in Zabukh
village before the end of this academic year.
“The activities of our school in Aghali village are expanding
every day. Last year there were only about 70 pupils, and now 120
pupils continue to study there," the minister said.
"At the same time, education continues at the school in Talish
village. Studies are expected to be organized at school No. 1 in
the city of Shusha from the second half of the academic year,” the
minister added.
The secondary school in Fuzuli was built on the initiative of
President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the expense of
Uzbekistan's budget. The opening of this school took place on
August 23 with the participation of President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, President of
Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and his wife Ziroatkhon
Mirziyoyeva.
