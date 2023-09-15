Friday, 15 September 2023 03:04 GMT

Guardian Capital Announces September 2023 Distributions For Guardian Capital Etfs


9/15/2023 7:17:21 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Capital LP announces the following regular cash distributions for the period ending September 30, 2023, in respect of the ETF series of the Guardian Capital funds listed below (the“Guardian Capital ETFs”). In each case, the distribution will be paid on September 29, 2023 to unitholders of record on September 25, 2023. The ex-dividend date in each case is September 22, 2023.

Guardian Capital ETFs Series of ETF Units Distribution
Frequency 		TSX Trading
Symbol 		Distribution Amount
(per ETF Unit)
Guardian Directed Equity Path ETF Hedged ETF Units Monthly GDEP CAD$0.0746
Guardian Directed Equity Path ETF Unhedged ETF Units Monthly GDEP.B CAD$0.0684
Guardian Directed Premium Yield ETF Hedged ETF Units Monthly GDPY CAD$0.1231
Guardian Directed Premium Yield ETF Unhedged ETF Units Monthly GDPY.B CAD$0.1133
GuardPathTM Managed Decumulation 2042 Fund ETF Units Monthly GPMD CAD$0.0667
Guardian Ultra-Short Canadian T-Bill Fund ETF Units Monthly GCTB CAD$0.1974
Guardian Ultra-Short U.S. T-Bill Fund ETF Units Monthly GUTB.U US$0.2019
Guardian i3 Global Quality Growth ETF Hedged ETF Units Quarterly GIQG CAD$01
Guardian i3 Global Quality Growth ETF Unhedged ETF Units Quarterly GIQG.B CAD$01
Guardian i3Quality Growth ETF Hedged ETF Units Quarterly GIQU CAD$0.0192
Guardian i3Quality Growth ETF Unhedged ETF Units Quarterly GIQU.B CAD$0.0192
Guardian i3 Global REIT ETF Hedged ETF Units Quarterly GIGR CAD$0.1183
Guardian i3 Global REIT ETF Unhedged ETF Units Quarterly GIGR.B CAD$0.1183
Guardian Canadian Bond ETF ETF Units Quarterly GCBD CAD$0.1250
Guardian Canadian Sector Controlled Equity Fund Unhedged ETF Units Quarterly GCSC CAD$0.1083


About Guardian Capital LP
Guardian Capital LP is the manager and portfolio manager of the Guardian Capital Funds and Guardian Capital ETFs, with capabilities that span a range of asset classes, geographic regions and specialty mandates. Additionally, Guardian Capital LP manages portfolios for institutional clients such as defined benefit and defined contribution pension plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments and investment funds. Guardian Capital LP is a wholly owned subsidiary of Guardian Capital Group Limited and the successor to its original investment management business, which was founded in 1962.

MENAFN15092023004107003653ID1107076360

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search