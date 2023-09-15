Textus Names Nick Madison As New Chief Revenue Officer

Nick brings more than 20 years of solution selling and leadership experience, having most recently led the sales efforts at Payscale, the industry leader in compensation data and technology. While at Payscale, Nick oversawnew and customer sales globally as well as customer growth, managing a team of both individual contributors and sales leads. He successfully launched an international sales organization and helped Payscale exceed target revenue plans while serving as VP of Sales. Prior to joining Payscale, Nick spent more than 15 years in progressive sales leadership roles at ServiceSource, the global leader in outsourced inside sales and customer success solutions, trusted by global market leaders like Cisco, Microsoft, and Google. Nick's expertise in enterprise selling and leading global sales teams will serve Texwell as the company expands its foothold in larger organizations looking to optimize the motions of their recruiting, selling, marketing and workforce management efforts.

“I'm thrilled to be joining such a great team,” notes Nick. “Texis a leader in a critical and emerging space around how we better communicate with prospects, customers, and recruits. The platform drives significant incremental value by improving the ways organizations can engage with their target audiences and I look forward to continuing to define this space and deliver additional ways to help our customers,” he adds.

“We are excited to have such an accomplished sales leader join the Texteam. Nick's experience scaling and leading high performing sales organizations will be a great fit for our company” said Martin Payne, CEO of TextUs.“His knowledge of sales strategy, deal management, and people development will allowto accelerate revenue growth and extend our position in the market.”

Texhas established a leadership position by delivering a texting platform that allows companies to maximize engagement, taccelerating pipeline creation and driving improved conversion rates along the buyer and candidate journey. As more companies seek solutions to effectively connect with customers, candidates, and employees, text messaging has become the most effective communication channel. Garnering a 98% read rate and response rate up to 10x higher than email or phone, texting's higher engagement rate leads to higher productivity and, ultimately, more revenue and profitability for companies.

Texis the leading business text messaging software that enables organizations to have engaging real-time conversations with customers, candidates, and employees. Texintegrates with several customer relationship management (CRM) and applicant tracking system (ATS) platforms, making texting an easy and seamless extension of current business systems. With a 98% read rate and up to 45% response rates, Texdelivers engaging two-way text messaging combined with automated campaign features to connect businesses with their contacts in real time. To learn more, visit .

