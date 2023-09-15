Friendly Hills Bancorp Announces Name Change To First Pacific Bancorp

In addition to the name change, the Company has changed the ticker symbol for its common stock. First Pacific Bancorp common stock will continue to be quoted on the OTC Markets Pink marketplace under the new ticker symbol FPBC. Shareholders of the Company do not need to take any action.

“Our new brand reflects the growth and evolution of our business and more closely aligns with the execution of our strategic vision seen in recent years,” said Nathan Rogge, President and Chief Executive Officer of First Pacific Bank.“We are excited about this next chapter and look forward to creating long-term value for our stakeholders,” added Rogge.

There is no change of ownership, merger, or acquisition associated with this name change. To learn more about First Pacific Bank, visit firstpacbank.com.

ABOUT FIRST PACIFIC BANK

First Pacific Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Pacific Bancorp (OTC Pink: FPBC), formerly known as Friendly Hills Bancorp, and is a growing community bank catering to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses throughout Southern California. With a history that spans 16 years, the Bank offers a personalized approach, access to decision makers, a broad range of solutions, and a commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience. First Pacific Bank operates locations in Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, and the Inland Empire. For more information, visit or call 888.BNK.AT.FPB.

