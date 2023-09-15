Phx Energy Services Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend

About PHX Energy Services Corp.

PHX Energy is a growth oriented, public oil and natural gas services company. The Corporation, through its directional drilling subsidiary entities provides horizontal and directional drilling services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies principally in Canada and the US. In connection with the services it provides, PHX Energy engineers, develops and manufactures leading-edge technologies. In recent years, PHX Energy has developed varinew technologies that have positioned the Corporation as a technology leader in the horizontal and directional drilling services sector in North America.

The common shares of PHX Energy are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PHX".