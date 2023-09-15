Exploring The Sustainable Packaging Solutions Driving Folding Paperboard Boxes Growth

The global Folding Paperboard Boxes market, which was estimated at US$9.8 billion in the year 2022, is poised to experience significant growth, reaching a projected size of US$13 billion by the year 2030. This growth is expected to be driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% over the analysis period spanning from 2022 to 2030.

U.S. Market Valued at $2.7 Billion; China to Grow at 6.1% CAGR

In 2022, the Folding Paperboard Boxes market in the United States was valued at approximately US$2.7 billion. China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to achieve a market size of US$2.6 billion by 2030, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. Notable growth is also anticipated in other key geographic markets, with Japan and Canada expected to grow at rates of 1.9% and 3.1%, respectively, over the same period. Within Europe, Germany is projected to experience a CAGR of approximately 2.4%.

Key Competitors in the Market

The Folding Paperboard Boxes market features a competitive landscape with numernotable players. Among the select competitors mentioned in this report are:



Amcor Ltd.

Caraus?tar Industries, Inc.

Cascades, Inc.

Cenveo Corporation

Graphic Packaging International, Inc.

International Paper Company

Menasha Packaging Company LLC

Mondi PLC

Multi Packaging Solutions

Nampak Ltd.

PaperWorks Industries, Inc.

Smurfit Kappa Group PLC SonProducts Company

Newsworthy Highlights

In addition to market insights, this report provides special coverage of significant global events and trends, including the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, China's easing of its zero-Covid policy, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and the risk of recession. It also offers insights into global competitiveness and key competitor market shares, market presence across varigeographies, and online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative updates. Subscribers gain access to digital archives and a research platform, along with complimentary updates for one year.

Key Report Attributes



Number of Pages: 192

Forecast Period: 2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022: $9.8 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030: $13 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate: 3.6% Regions Covered: Global

Comprehensive Analysis

This report offers a comprehensive analysis that spans past, current, and future perspectives. It focuses on key market competitors and segment-specific data across variregions, including:



United States

Canada

Japan

China

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, the UK, Spain, Russia, and the rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, India, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific)

Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East (Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the rest of the Middle East) Africa

The report provides insights into market presence, annual sales figures, and percentage CAGR for the years 2012 through 2030. It offers a detailed view of the Folding Paperboard Boxes industry on a global scale, allowing businesses and stakeholders to make informed decisions in this dynamic market.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarketsis the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Global Market for Folding Paperboard Boxes