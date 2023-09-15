Ukrainian Forces Destroy 165 Occupiers, 25 Pieces Of Equipment In Tavria Sector In Past Day

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops, said this in a Telegram post , Ukrinform reports.

"The work of the defense forces in the Tavria sector is ongoing. In total, in the past 24 hours, the enemy attacked our positions 14 times, carried out 738 shelling attacks and launched 22 airstrikes. The artillery units of the defense forces performed 1,119 fire missions in the Tavria sector in the past 24 hours. Over the last day, the enemy lost 165 people (41 killed, 124 wounded)," Tarnavskyi said.

According to the commander, Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 25 pieces of enemy military equipment, including five tanks, two armored fighting vehicles, seven artillery systems and mortars, five unmanned aerial vehicles, and six vehicles. In addition, two enemy ammunition depots were destroyed.

Photo: AFU General Staff